Vietnam’s largest waste-to-energy plant hooks up to national grid

Once completed, it will be the largest in Vietnam with a capacity to handle 4,000 tonnes of dry solid waste per day. The plant is expected to generate up to 75MW of electricity per hour.

Nguyen Thi Hong Van, general director of market development in Southeast Asia for Thien Y Environmental Energy JSC, the project’s investor, said from now until the end of September the plant would operate an incinerator with a capacity of 800 tonnes of waste daily. It can produce 15MW of electricity for the grid per hour.

The company is finalising procedures to complete the second and third phases of four incinerators. It is expected that all five incinerators will be put into operation this year.

The Soc Son waste-to-energy project was approved by Hanoi’s authorities in late 2017 with a total investment of VNĐ7 trillion (THB11.1 billion).

According to the Hanoi Department of Construction, the city currently discharges 6,500-7,000 tonnes of waste each day.

There is another waste treatment complex in Son Tay district, but this is overloaded.

Until now, trash has been mostly buried or turned into fertiliser, with a very small portion being burnt to produce electricity.

The capital city has been facing serious waste handling problems. Scenes of trash overflowing the streets left uncollected for days have recurred in recent years.