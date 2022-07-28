Four civilians dead as anti-U.N. protests spread in Congo

At least 12 civilians were killed on Tuesday in protests against the mission in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, known as Monusco, which protesters accuse of failing to protect them from militia violence. One U.N. soldier and two U.N. police were also killed.

The protests had mostly fizzled out on Wednesday in the cities of Goma and Butembo but had spread to Uvira, in South Kivu province, where crowds threw rocks at a Monusco compound.

"There was an isolated demonstration in Uvira. We had a tragedy because of the fall of an electric cable... indirectly related to the protest," South Kivu governor Theo Ngwabidje Kasi told Reuters.

"I have asked for investigations to know if the bullet was fired by Monusco or by our [security] forces," he said, adding that preliminary information suggested it had come from within the Monusco base.

Calm had been restored by mid-afternoon, he added.

Deputy U.N. Congo envoy Khassim Diagne on Wednesday said a "normal fragility" had returned with pockets of insecurity.

"We do not have any evidence that Monusco troops were firing at civilians, he told journalists in New York, adding that the U.N. would work with Congolese authorities to investigate civilian deaths.

A Reuters reporter saw U.N. peacekeepers shoot dead two protesters in Goma on Tuesday.

The U.N. mission - which includes civilians, police and military personnel - has around 12,400 troops in the country and costs more than $1 billion per year. It has been in the process of gradually withdrawing from the area for several years.