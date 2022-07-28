Former Republicans and Democrats to form new third US political party

The new party, called Forward, will initially be co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, with the hope of becoming a viable alternative to the Republican and Democratic parties that dominate U.S. politics, founding members told Reuters.

Party leaders will hold a series of events in two dozen cities this fall to roll out its platform and attract support, host an official launch in Houston on Sept. 24, and its first national convention in a major U.S. city next summer.

The new party is being formed by a merger on Thursday of three political groups that have recently formed as a reaction to America's increasingly polarized and gridlocked political system, and with polls showing two-thirds of Americans favouring a third party, a record number.

The merger involves the Renew America Movement, formed in 2021 by dozens of former officials in the Republican administrations of Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush and Trump; the Forward Party, founded by Yang, who left the Democratic Party in 2021 and became an independent; and the Serve America Movement, a group of Democrats, Republicans and independents founded by former Republican congressman David Jolly.

Leaders of the new party told Reuters they are in talks with "multiple" current Republican and Democratic members of Congress about defecting to Forward, but declined to give exact numbers or names.