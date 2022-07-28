Sri Lankans won’t welcome ex-president Gotabaya Rajapaksa if he returns

Opposition political parties Samagi Jana Balawegaya and Marxist parties like the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna have said they will file corruption charges against Rajapaksa if he is in Sri Lanka.

The Tamil National Alliance that represents Tamils, the largest minority in Sri Lanka, has demanded that Rajapaksa face trial for alleged war crimes committed in the military crackdown against Tamil insurgents in 2009 when he was the defence secretary.

Observers said that Sri Lankan citizens enduring severe fuel, food and medicine shortages are not likely to welcome Rajapaksa, a leader they ousted with nationwide protests because of his regime’s ill-advised policies and corruption that led to the country’s bankruptcy.

“If Gotabaya Rajapaksa comes back, it would be hard to keep him safe within Sri Lanka,” said a political analyst who did not want to be named.

Rajapaksa fled Sri Lanka on July 13 for Maldives and then to Singapore. He arrived in the Republic on a private visit on July 14. The once-popular president’s resignation was officially announced by the Sri Lankan parliament a day later.

After Media Minister Bandula Gunawardana told reporters on Tuesday that the former president would return home from Singapore, rumours about his coming back this week have been flying wild in the island nation.

Mr Gunawardana, who is also the Cabinet spokesman, said that Mr Rajapaksa was “not hiding in Singapore” and was expected to return home. He did not offer any timeline.