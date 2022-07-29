Gorgosaurus skeleton sells for $6.1 mln, one of the most valuable dinosaurs sold

The skeleton measures are nearly 10 feet tall and 22 feet long.

“The estimate is $5 to $8 million,” said Cassandra Hatton, Sotheby’s Senior Vice President and Global Head of the Science and Popular Culture Department, in advance of the sale. “Recently the market for dinosaurs – it seems so funny to say this, the market is really hot for dinosaurs, and we've seen some really strong prices. But we have had a lot of rare specimens. This is probably the rarest.”

The skeleton was found in 2018 in the Judith River Formation in Montana. It was preserved due to the sediments of the river ecosystem.

“Because it was found in the U.S., that means we can actually sell it, and that is part of what makes this dinosaur so rare,” Hatton said. “There's only been a handful of specimens that have been found. They're all in museums. This is the only one that's in commerce.”