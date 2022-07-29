Asia-Pacific's Biggest Consumer Products Expo - Kicks Off in China's Hainan Port

This year's Hainan Expo aims to be an expo of firsts, with many exhibitors making their first showing and a number of products debuting over the coming days. Over 100 thousand visitors have attended the expo over the past two days.

Since opening, visitors have jostled to get a look at the high-end consumer goods and one-off designs on display from both Chinese domestic and international companies. Dell launched new offerings for each of its laptop ranges. The environmentally conscious Chinese jeweller GAONAS displayed a unique piece "The Miner's Tear" which reflects the Expo themes of environmental protection and sustainable development.

France, this year's guest-of-honour country, brought close to fifty enterprises and 250 brands －ranging from skincare, beauty and fashion to fine French wines and gourmet offerings － to the Expo, making it the country with the largest number of exhibitors after China.

On opening day, L'Oreal launched Hainan tourist retail operations with two of its major brands, Prada Fragrance and Takami. Together with its partners, it also published the "Action Guide for Household Chemicals Industry to Promote Sustainable Consumption", the first guide of its kind in China. Haikou Global Boutique Duty-Free City and fashion label Karl Lagerfeld signed a strategic cooperation agreement.