Top diplomats from US, China expected at ASEAN meeting in Phnom Penh

“China’s foreign minister and the US secretary of state will attend the upcoming meetings to be hosted by Cambodia,” Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation spokesperson Chum Sounry confirmed to The Post on July 28.

Stephanie Arzate, spokesperson the US embassy in Phnom Penh, told The Post on July 28 that the State Department will officially announce which official will represent the US at the meetings closer to their scheduled date.

Yang Kim Eng, president of the People's Centre for Development and Peace, opined that the US does not want to see China become involved in the Ukraine crisis by providing military assistance to Russia such as weapons or other economic aid that would lessen the impact of sanctions, while China does not want to see the US interfere further in their dispute with Taiwan.

“The US and China could both try to influence ASEAN to gain its support for their foreign policies, especially concerning the war in Ukraine, the South China Sea dispute and other controversial issues,” he said. “Of course, this competition for influence in the ASEAN region is one that will probably be ongoing for a long time to come, but it could become a problem for ASEAN if the bloc doesn't stand together and becomes divided in loyalty between the two superpowers."