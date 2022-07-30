Vietnam lays groundwork to build Asia’s next start-up unicorns

HÀ NỘI — Asia and the Pacific’s next tech start-up “unicorn” may spring from Việt Nam, as the groundwork to build a strong ecosystem capable of supporting these businesses is well underway, according to a new report by the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Government of Việt Nam’s long-term objective for the sector is to attract knowledge, organisations, individuals, and entrepreneurs to contribute to economic development and create successful start-ups.

ADB’s report, Việt Nam’s Ecosystem for Technology Startups, looks at the progress of start-ups in the Southeast Asian country.

An example of government support is Project 844, which aims to develop up to 600 enterprises by 2025, 100 of which will have collectively raised at least VNĐ2 trillion (about US$85.44 million).

This is supported by the National Technology Innovation Fund and two new projects, "Supporting Students in Starting a Business up to 2025” and “Supporting Women’s Start-ups in 2017–25”.