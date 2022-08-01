Robotaxi developers cheer as Shenzhen accelerates China's driverless car dreams

The steering wheel turns itself a notch and the vehicle slows to a gentle halt, while the safety driver looks on from the passenger seat. The vehicle is one of a hundred sensor-laden robotaxis belonging to start-up DeepRoute.ai cruising Shenzhen's dense central business district Futian, giving 50,000 trial rides to passengers in the last year.

Shenzhen, a city of 18 million, has now brought in China's clearest autonomous vehicle (AV) regulations. From Monday (August 1) registered AVs will be allowed to operate without a driver in the driving seat across a broad swathe of the city, but a driver must still be present in the vehicle.

Maxwell Zhou, the chief executive officer of self-driving technology company DeepRoute, welcomed the move and said it would assist in collecting data and developing driving algorithms.

But Zhou also said that having more vehicles on the road would potentially lead to more accidents, and added the new regulations would be important in achieving mass deployment eventually.

So far, Chinese cities like Guangzhou and Beijing have allowed robotaxis to operate on a more limited basis with the permission of local authorities, but Shenzhen's regulations provide a crucial framework for liability in the event of an accident.

If an autonomous vehicle (AV) has a driver behind the wheel, the driver will be liable for an accident. If the car is completely driverless, the owner of the vehicle will be responsible, unless the vehicle is defective.