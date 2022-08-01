Khmer influence growing in Hollywood after artists find successes

To drive change, Television Academy Foundation in partnership with the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE) will present The Power of TV: Advancing AAPI Representation, a free, open-to-the-public virtual event on July 27.

The online forum will gather current AAPI industry leaders and panellists including actor Cooper Andrews (The Walking Dead); The Cleaning Lady creator and executive producer Miranda Kwok; and Kenny Tsai, senior vice president of current programming at Universal Content Productions.

With the aim of promoting diversity in television, panellists will examine media representation for the fastest-growing racial group in the US. They will discuss their individual career paths to success and the challenges they faced when advocating for inclusivity. It is hoped their stories will pave the way for developing potential strategies to achieve equity within the industry for the AAPI communities.

Michelle K Sugihara, an executive director of CAPE, a nonprofit organisation which has worked for over 30 years to create opportunities for AAPI success in Hollywood through storytelling to create a better world, will moderate the discussion.

“Conversations like this are important to humanise the discussion around representation and the harmful effects of stereotypical narratives,” said Sugihara.

“We’re grateful to the Television Academy Foundation for recognising the importance of all voices, both behind and in front of the camera,” he added.