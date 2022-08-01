Progress in Breaking Down Human Rights-Related Barriers to HIV and TB Services

Another round of evaluations, planned for late 2022 and the first six months of 2023, will capture up to five years of activity and provide further insights into the results and impact achieved in the countries involved in the Breaking Down Barriers initiative.



Global Fund human rights funding is unprecedented. In the 20 countries of the Breaking Down Barriers initiative, Global Fund investments in programs to reduce human rights-related barriers have increased more than 10-fold – from slightly over US$10 million to now over US$130 million. Never has there been this much funding to support the implementation of comprehensive programs to remove human rights-related barriers to health services.



"The Breaking Down Barriers experience demonstrates that, where there is sufficient funding and technical support, multiple stakeholders can be energized to combine and strengthen their efforts, and as a result, can make real progress in removing long-standing barriers," concluded Sands. "This is critical to defeating HIV, TB and malaria, building truly inclusive systems for health that leave no one behind, and enabling everyone, everywhere to realizing their right to health and well-being."



The Global Fund provides 30% of all international financing for HIV programs (12% of all available resources) and has invested US$22.7 billion in programs to prevent, diagnose and treat HIV and Aids and US$3.8 billion in TB/HIV programs as of June 2021. In countries where the Global Fund invests, total Aids-related deaths have dropped by 65% over the last 20 years.



The U.S. will host the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Pledging Conference in New York City on 19-21 September 2022. With a Replenishment of at least US$18 billion, the Global Fund, together with partners, could reduce (from 2020 to 2026) new HIV infections by 68%, from 1.1 million to 348,000; Aids-related deaths by 59%, from 579,000 to 239,000; incidence and mortality rates by 71% and 63% respectively; HIV incidence among adolescent girls and young women in most affected countries by 72%; and provide antiretroviral therapy to 28 million people in 2026 to reach 91% treatment coverage in 2026.



The 20 countries involved in the Breaking Down Barriers initiative are Benin, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ghana, Honduras, Indonesia, Jamaica, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mozambique, Nepal, the Philippines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tunisia, Uganda and Ukraine.

The Global Fund is a worldwide partnership to defeat HIV, TB and malaria and ensure a healthier, safer, more equitable future for all. We raise and invest more than US$4 billion a year to fight the deadliest infectious diseases, challenge the injustice which fuels them and strengthens health systems in more than 100 of the hardest hit countries.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have invested an additional US$4.3 billion to fight the new pandemic and reinforce systems for health. We unite world leaders, communities, civil society, health workers and the private sector to find solutions that have the most impact, and we take them to scale worldwide.

Since 2002, the Global Fund partnership has saved 44 million lives.