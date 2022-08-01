With ageing population, China faces new demographic challenges

According to World Population Prospects 2022, which the United Nations released on July 11, the global population is projected to reach 8 billion on November 15.

The UN report said that it took around 37 years for the global population to double, from 2.50 billion in 1950 to 5 billion in 1987. But it will take 72 years for the global population to double from 5 billion in 1987 to 10 billion by 2059.

The authorities should also reform the labour market and expedite the transition of the economy from high-speed growth to high-quality development.

The global population is projected to peak at about 10.4 billion in 2100 and remain steady or decline after that. However, China’s population will decline faster than many other countries. China’s population crossed 1 billion in the 1980s, while its total fertility rate dropped from 6.0 before the 1970s to 1.3 in 2020 despite the introduction of the two-child policy in 2015.

Also, since India’s total fertility rate is 2.0 (in 2021) and it has a population as large as China’s, it will overtake China as the most populous country in 2023, according to a UN report.

Such demographic changes can influence the underlying growth rate of an economy. Although the overall wealth inequality between developed and developing countries remains high, most countries are achieving or have achieved modernisation.