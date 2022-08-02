Iguanas born in Galapagos island for first time 'since 1800s'

Scientists and rangers at the Ecuadorian national park discovered the offspring of the 3,143 Conolophus subcristatus specimens reintroduced into the island in 2019.

Experts measured and weighed the specimens before marking the newborns.

The return of the species to the island means these animals once again play their role in the ecosystem by creating paths, removing soil, dispersing seeds and even providing food for animals such as sparrowhawks, said Galapagos National Park director Danny Rueda.