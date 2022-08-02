Sat, August 20, 2022

international

Iguanas born in Galapagos island for first time 'since 1800s'

Iguanas have naturally reproduced in the Galapagos Santiago Island for the first time in almost two centuries, Galapagos National Park authorities said on Monday.

Scientists and rangers at the Ecuadorian national park discovered the offspring of the 3,143 Conolophus subcristatus specimens reintroduced into the island in 2019.

Experts measured and weighed the specimens before marking the newborns.

The return of the species to the island means these animals once again play their role in the ecosystem by creating paths, removing soil, dispersing seeds and even providing food for animals such as sparrowhawks, said Galapagos National Park director Danny Rueda.

 

According to a press release from the national park, naturalist Charles Darwin registered a large iguana population in Santiago Island in 1835. But in expeditions carried out by the California Academy of sciences in 1903 and 1906 no specimens were found alive.

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Life in prison for Islamic State cell member who beheaded Americans

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Five foreign IT companies hit by new Russian measures

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 02, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.