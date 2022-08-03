Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit condemned by China

Nancy Pelosi U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER, Said : “Our purpose, or the three purposes I said, but in doing so, we want to increase interparliamentary cooperation and dialogue. And we do so at a time when our president (Joe Biden) has put forward an Asian-Pacific initiative, which we support, and we want to be specific in terms of how we work with Taiwan in that regard.”

“Thank you. We talk about the economy, thank you for bringing up the chips bill (Chips and Science Act). All of these members were instrumental in passing that important legislation which we think offers greater opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan economic cooperation."

“In terms of governance, we commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world, for your success in addressing the COVID-interest issue, which is a health issue, a security issue, an economic issue and a governance issue. We congratulate you for that."

