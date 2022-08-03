Sat, August 20, 2022

Pelosi addresses Taiwan parliament in visit condemned by China

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the Taiwan legislature on Wednesday (August 3) in a trip condemned by China.

Pelosi addressed the Taiwanese parliament where she said the U.S. chip bill would offer a good opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry. She also said she wanted to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.
 

Nancy Pelosi U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES SPEAKER, Said :  “Our purpose, or the three purposes I said, but in doing so, we want to increase interparliamentary cooperation and dialogue. And we do so at a time when our president (Joe Biden) has put forward an Asian-Pacific initiative, which we support, and we want to be specific in terms of how we work with Taiwan in that regard.”

“Thank you. We talk about the economy, thank you for bringing up the chips bill (Chips and Science Act). All of these members were instrumental in passing that important legislation which we think offers greater opportunity for U.S.-Taiwan economic cooperation."

“In terms of governance, we commend Taiwan for being one of the freest societies in the world, for your success in addressing the COVID-interest issue, which is a health issue, a security issue, an economic issue and a governance issue. We congratulate you for that."
 

“And again, we come in friendship, we thank you for your leadership, we want the world to recognise that. And with that, I thank you Vice President Tsai (Chi-chang) for your hospitality, for your kind words."

Pelosi is due to meet with Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen later on Wednesday and the two will later have lunch together, the presidential office said.

Pelosi, travelling with six other American lawmakers, is the most-senior U.S. political leader to visit Taiwan since 1997.

Published : August 03, 2022

By : Reuters

