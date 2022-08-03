I have only RM 4.5 million in assets: Former Malaysia PM Najib

The disclosure was made in an additional affidavit filed in the court as part of the Mareva injunction.

Based on the affidavit, which was sighted by The Star, Najib’s assets stand at RM4,490,774 as of June 30.

His largest asset was RM2,528,849 deposits with Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASB), as of June 13.

His second largest asset stands at RM1,248,938 in a current account in Affin Bank, as of June 30.

Najib also owns seven properties including land in Pekan, Bentong and Kuantan in Pahang, as well as in Semenyih and a condominium unit at Awana Condominium in Genting Highlands.

Three out of the seven properties (lands in Kuantan, Pekan and Bentong) were inherited while the rest were acquired. These properties amounted to RM460,987, according to the affidavit.

Also listed are eight motor vehicles ranging from Mercedes-Benz, Bentley, Honda EX5 and a Kawasaki ZG, amounting to RM252,000.

In a previous affidavit, Najib said four Mercedes-Benz cars and the Bentley were gifts received from his in-laws from Kazakhstan while the Kawasaki ZG was also gifted to him by an entity.

A Mareva injunction is a temporary order which restrains the defendant from disposing of assets until the determination of the case between the plaintiff and the defendant.

The court directed that Najib, 69, must not remove, dispose of, deal with or diminish the value of any assets in and outside of Malaysia up to the value of RM42mil, pending the final determination of the suit.