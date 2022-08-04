UN chief urges tax on 'grotesque greed' of oil, gas companies

"It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities, at a massive cost to the climate," Guterres told reporters.

The two largest U.S. oil companies, Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp, British-based Shell and France's TotalEnergies combined earned nearly $51 billion in the most recent quarter, almost double what the group brought in for the year-ago period.

"I urge all governments to tax these excessive profits, and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times," Guterres said.

"And I urge people everywhere to send a clear message to the fossil fuel industry and their financiers: that this grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people, while destroying our only common home," he said.