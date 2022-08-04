Sat, August 20, 2022

international

French parliament adopts 20 billion euro inflation relief package

France's parliament on Wednesday approved a bill that will lift pensions and allow companies to make higher tax-free bonus payments to employees after President Emmanuel Macron promised to boost household purchasing power amid soaring inflation.

With the final vote in the lower house, Macron passed a test of his ability to strike cross-party compromises after losing his absolute majority in June legislative elections.

With households struggling in the face of spiralling inflation, the government had been under pressure to pass the 20 billion euro ($20.37 billion) package quickly. The surging cost of living pushed voters to the far right and hard left in this year's elections.

"We have managed to find compromises ... that address the emergency and are part of a common logic: that of the ambitious policy we are putting forth to keep on bettering the daily lives of the French," said Christine Le Nabour, a lawmaker from Macron's Renaissance party.

The assembly voted 395-112 in favour of the legislation.

The legislation was a major plank of Macron's campaign for re-election in April. It has been debated -- often through long, raucous nights -- alongside a supplementary budget bill which will go to a vote for final approval later this week.

The legislation increases pensions and some welfare payments by 4% and sets a cap on rent increases at 3.5%. Civil servants will receive a 3.5% pay bump.

A state-financed rebate of 18 cents per litre on fuel will be increased to 30 cents in September and October.

Meanwhile, companies will be able to offer employees annual tax-free bonuses of 6,000 euros, up from 1,000 euros previously.

The inflation-relief bill was approved after the National Assembly - where Macron's ruling minority found support from conservative and far-right lawmakers - and the conservative-dominated Senate reach an agreement on the text.

Left-wing lawmakers from the Nupes coalition said the measures were inadequate to help poor families deal with rising food and energy prices.

"You have accepted amendments which favour once again more work for less and less pay ... (you have) also accelerated our demise due to tons of carbon," said Sandrine Rousseau, a green party lawmaker and member of the Nupes bloc.

 

 

 

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Life in prison for Islamic State cell member who beheaded Americans

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Five foreign IT companies hit by new Russian measures

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.