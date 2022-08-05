Russia sentences US basketball star Brittney Griner to nine years in jail

A Russian state prosecutor had requested 9.5 years in prison for Griner, who said in her closing remarks that bringing the cartridges into Russia had been "an honest mistake"

Griner was also fined 1 million roubles ($16,000).

After the sentencing, Griner appeared sad and stony-faced and said she understood the sentence. Before the verdict, she tearfully pleaded with a Russian judge not to "end her life" with a harsh prison sentence.

Griner was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs by police after the ruling, turning to reporters and saying: "I love my family".

Us President Joe Biden, under pressure to bring home Americans held in Russia, called on Russia to free Griner immediately and said his administration would continue to work for her release.

"Today, American citizen Brittney Griner received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney," he said in a statement.

"It's unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates."

Her sentencing could now pave the way for a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that would include the 31-year-old athlete and an imprisoned Russian who was once a prolific arms dealer.

The White House urged Moscow to accept a "serious proposal" Washington made weeks ago for the return of U.S. basketball player, national security spokesperson John Kirby said.