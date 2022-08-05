China unveils bullet trains for Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway

A total of 11 sets of bullet trains and an inspection train, all built in China, were showcased in Qingdao, Shandong province. They will be shipped to Indonesia soon.

According to China Railway International, the trains – designed and developed by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co, Ltd – are based on the technology used in the China-made Fuxing bullet trains, which can accelerate to up to 350km per hour. For the Indonesian trains, CRRC has made changes in line with the local environment and routes and has also incorporated cultural elements to give passengers a comfortable travelling experience.

The 243km-line, a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, began construction in 2018 and is expected to start operating from June next year.

With trains capable of reaching speeds of up to 350km per hour, the line will cut the journey between Jakarta and the capital of the West Java province from over three hours to just 40 minutes.

China Daily

Asia News Network