Laos-China Railway plans online ticket sales to bust bottleneck

Currently, people wanting to travel from Vientiane face long queues to buy tickets at the station. The station is outside the city centre and there are no toilets in the waiting area.

The difficulty involved in buying tickets has seen numerous people take advantage by setting themselves up as agents, enabling people to buy tickets easily but at an inflated price.

The situation has sparked criticism social media and fears the publicity surrounding the ticketing system could damage Laos tourism.

In response, the Laos-China Railway Co Ltd has admitted the problems and said it will make ticket sales more efficient.

An online ticket sales system using a mobile app will be ready soon, the company’s deputy director Daochinda Sihalath told reporters on Wednesday.

“At present, we have developed the necessary software and the next step will be to complete the improvement and purchase of equipment for installation. We hope the system will be ready for use by the end of this year,” Daochinda said.

Meanwhile, the company promised to provide public toilets at Vientiane station on the second floor.

“At the same time, we will provide more ticket sales outlets so that tickets can be bought more easily and quickly,” he added.

The rail operator is also considering opening stations for longer. At present people are not allowed to enter stations until the train departure time, meaning passengers are forced to queue up outside the station for long periods.