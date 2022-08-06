ASEAN Regional Forum members prioritise cooperation in counter-terrorism and defence

PHNOM PENH — Members of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) convened on Friday in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, agreeing to give priority to cooperation in the areas of disaster relief, counter-terrorism, transnational crime, maritime security, defence cooperation, as well as nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

During the 29th ARF held within the framework of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the delegates discussed many regional and international issues, especially those with complicated developments such as in the South China Sea, Myanmar, Ukraine, Korean Peninsula and Taiwan Strait in the spirit of frank and substantive dialogue.

Vietnamese Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn emphasised the importance of goodwill dialogue and cooperation, and responsible contributions for the common goal of peace, security, stability and development.

Affirming ASEAN's principled stance on the South China Sea issue, the minister stressed the importance of ensuring peace, security, stability, safety, freedom of navigation and overflight in the East Sea, calling for building the South China Sea into a sea of ​​peace, stability and cooperation.

ASEAN and China continue to make efforts to fully and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and soon implement the Code of Conduct for the South China Sea in accordance with international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982.