ASEAN deplores Myanmar progress, urges respect for sovereignty in Ukraine conflict

The statements came in a joint communique of the 55th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related meeting in Phnom Penh under the theme “ASEAN ACT: Addressing Challenges Together”, which kicked off on August 3.

In their joint communique released on August 5, the ministers reaffirmed ASEAN’s commitment to addressing common challenges and to maintaining the momentum of ASEAN Community-building efforts with a strong sense of togetherness.

During the AMM, they also discussed the need to further strengthen engagement and cooperation with dialogue partners and external partners, including through existing ASEAN-led mechanisms, as well as the importance of ASEAN centrality, credibility and relevance in maintaining peace, stability and prosperity in regional and global endeavours amid uncertainty and rapid changes in Southeast Asia and beyond, the stat joint communique said.

On Myanmar, the statement said: “We were deeply disappointed by the limited progress in and lack of commitment of the Nay Pyi Taw authorities to the timely and complete implementation of the Five-Point Consensus.