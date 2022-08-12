Modi pleased at increase in India’s elephant reserves

Modi expressed happiness at the rise in the country’s elephant reserves in the last eight years.

In a series of tweets, Modi said, “On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants.”

“The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness,” the premier added.

The Statesman

Asia News Network