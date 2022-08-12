Modi pleased at increase in India’s elephant reserves
On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the efforts of elephant conservationists.
Modi expressed happiness at the rise in the country’s elephant reserves in the last eight years.
In a series of tweets, Modi said, “On #WorldElephantDay, reiterating our commitment to protect the elephant. You would be happy to know that India houses about 60% of all Asian elephants. The number of elephant reserves has risen in the last 8 years. I also laud all those involved in protecting elephants.”
“The successes in elephant conservation must be viewed in context of the larger efforts underway in India to minimise human-animal conflict, and integrating local communities and their traditional wisdom in furthering environmental consciousness,” the premier added.
