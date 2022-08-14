Malaysia is keeping a close eye on illegal races

Stressing that operations against illegal racers are not seasonal, the nation’s top cop said they were conducted by the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) on a weekly basis, especially during weekends.

“Such enforcement operations are led by the respective state and district JSPT chiefs with the goal of nabbing the wrongdoers and ensuring the safety of all road users,” he told The Star yesterday.

The operations were conducted after the JSPT identified the hotspots for such races, he said.

“Information on the races are obtained through intelligence gathering and from the public as well,” he added.

One of the main challenges faced by the police was the higher risk posed by the illegal racers, Acryl Sani said.

“They are becoming more brazen not only when carrying out their stunts, but also when they are trying to escape the authorities.

“In turn, they are endangering not only themselves but the enforcement personnel and other road users as well.

“Despite the danger, the police are committed to safeguarding the safety of the public,” he said.

Recently, the Transport Ministry proposed amendments to Section 42 of the Road Transport Act 1987, which would lead to stiffer penalties for illegal racers.

Action would also be taken against spectators and parents who allow their children under the age of 18 to join illegal racing activities.