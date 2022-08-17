Fake house, room ads dupe students in Philippine university town

The police are looking into two complaints sent last week to the mayor’s office and the city council’s public information office.

On Aug. 8, a resident alerted Philip Puzon, executive assistant at the mayor’s office, that photographs of their family home were used to solicit down payments from students who were searching for accommodation in the city, according to Aileen Refuerzo, city information officer.

Stolen identity

The family did not reveal how much money may have been taken, but they said they learned about the scam when students began turning up at their doorsteps.

Refuerzo said the family reported that one student showed up with the mother.

On Sunday, the owner of a boarding house complained to the city council that his establishment was also used to get money from students through the stolen identity of a woman who lost her wallet in 2016, said the council’s information officer, Jordan Habbiling, on Tuesday.

The woman’s identity was used to fabricate the fake boarding house’s registration with the Department of Trade and Industry, Habbiling said in a separate interview.

He said he could not post the alert immediately on Aug. 13 as they were waiting for the Bureau of Internal Revenue to confirm that the registration was false.

The fake boarding house used several online payment accounts with identities that needed to be verified by authorities, Habbiling said.