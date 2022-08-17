Consumers in Southeast Asia spent $3.7 billion on bubble tea in 2021

The study, jointly conducted by venture outfit Momentum Works and payments start-up qlub, found that Indonesia's bubble-tea industry ranked first in terms of market size among all Southeast Asian nations, with an annual turnover of $1.6 billion.

This was followed by Thailand with an annual turnover of $749 million through its more than 31,000 bubble-tea stores and other retail channels.

Singapore, being the smallest nation in the region, came in fourth with an annual turnover of $342 million, just behind Vietnam at $362 million.

Despite the country's size, Singapore consumers were found to have the highest purchasing power, as the average price of a bubble-tea order is nearly two times that of other countries in the region, making it a great entry point for premium brands, the report said.

At present, there are more than 60 active bubble-tea brands covering different tastes and price ranges in Singapore, which was notably the first Southeast Asian entry point for "premium" brands like Heytea.

While the region's bubble-tea industry is one that has been long dominated by Taiwanese and home-grown brands, that might be about to change as a slew of Chinese brands are making their way into Southeast Asian markets.

The bubble tea market in China, estimated to have an annual turnover of $20 billion, has already seen some popular Chinese brands like Mixue, Chagee and Heytea segue into Southeast Asia, joining earlier market entrants like Gong Cha and Koi.