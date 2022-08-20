Japan, China move to rebuild relationship ahead of diplomatic milestone

With many issues pending between the two countries, realizing constructive and stable bilateral relations is likely to prove challenging.

The Japanese government had proposed holding a foreign ministerial meeting with China on Aug. 4 on the sidelines of an international conference in Cambodia. Tokyo had hoped the meeting would be “a first step toward laying the groundwork” ahead of the milestone anniversary, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry source. However, China canceled the meeting following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

The talks between Akiba and Yang, which lasted for seven hours on Wednesday, became an opportunity to launch efforts to rebuild bilateral ties.

It was the first in-person meeting in about 2½ years between a secretary general of the National Security Secretariat and Yang, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo. Yang visited Japan in February 2020 and met with then National Security Secretariat secretary general Shigeru Kitamura.

Some members of the Japanese government viewed Wednesday’s high-level talks positively, with one saying, “It was good that both sides exchanged views on pending issues between Japan and China.”

The focus will now be on whether a summit between Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping will be realized leading up to the 50th anniversary of the normalization of diplomatic ties in September.