US universities facing sharp fall in Chinese students

In the 2019 academic year, Chinese students contributed $15.9 billion in economic value, according to a report by the Institute of International Education's Open Doors.

The deterioration of China-US relations is one of the reasons prompting Chinese students to seek higher education elsewhere.

"The decision to go to graduate school, it's usually at least one year and sometimes two years in the making. People do not decide on Friday and go on Monday," said Quelch. "So, I do feel that the cumulative weight of deteriorating US-China relations has definitely caused more potential students and parents in China to question whether the US is a hospitable place."

Biases are also affecting where Chinese students choose to study.

A 2021 report from the Carter Center found that 62 percent of the Chinese internet-using population had a negative perception of the US. Research published in March shows that younger Chinese, those born in the 1990s and later, tend to have a more negative impression of the US than their parents do.

"We are very keen to maintain the flow of Chinese graduate students to a school. It's just very important for people-to-people exchanges and mutual understanding," said Quelch, who served previously as dean at both the London Business School and the China Europe International Business School in Shanghai, and as senior associate dean at Harvard Business School.

"The China-US relationship is the single most important bilateral relationship. And it's essential that we have as many Chinese students as possible developing their understanding of American culture and the way Americans think and behave in business. And I wish that we had the same number of Americans who were willing and eager to study in China," he said.

The language school that opened in the 1980s to help Chinese students study in the US is now the New Oriental Education Technology Group, a Chinese education company. The company's recent study showed the interest of Chinese students in studying in the US has been in decline since 2017, even as overall Chinese interest in studying abroad has been surging.

These days, more students express interest in going to the UK than the US, while interest in Hong Kong and Singapore is climbing steadily, the report showed.

One of the reasons why these regions and countries are of interest to Chinese students is because they are English-speaking places, said Quelch.

"English is the primary currency of business, the language of business worldwide. And so it makes sense from the point of view of developing your language capability," he said.

By Minlu Zhang

