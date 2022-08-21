Number of internally displaced persons in Myanmar reaches over 1.2 m after Feb 1
The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA Myanmar) announced that there have been more than 1.2 million internally displaced persons ( IDPs ) in Myanmar since February 1, 2021, including more than 900,000 people who fled their homes.
Fighting continues in several states and regions across Myanmar, resulting in civilian casualties and displacement. The OCHA Myanmar stated that the fighting that has intensified since the end of July, especially in Hpakant Township of Kachin State, is worrying.
At least 300 houses were burnt down and about 500 households were affected by the attacks in Se Zin Village, Hpakant Township. So far, more than 2,000 people from Se Zin village have fled their homes, seeking refuge in six displacement sites in Tar Ma Hkan and Haung Pa villages in Hpakant Township. However, this number is expected to increase as many others could not leave and were trapped inside the village, the statement said.
The OCHA has been engaging with the relevant stakeholders to ensure humanitarian access and delivery of assistance to the newly displaced people in Hpakant Township with some support already reaching those in need through local partners, it said.
Nationwide, 1,249,600 people are now displaced nationwide according to UN figures as of 8 August, including 903,000 who remain displaced as a result of conflict and insecurity since the February 2021 military takeover, it said.