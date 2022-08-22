Myanmar denies military burning civilian homes
Chairman of the State Administration Council (SAC) Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has dismissed the allegations that the Tatmadaw (military) burned down the homes of civilians in Myanmar.
In meeting with the SAC chairman in Nay Pyi Taw on August 17, Noeleen Heyzer, Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General on Myanmar, said she had no mandate to make any decision but to point out and discuss the development of Myanmar. The purpose of visiting Myanmar was to convey the message of the Secretary-General and make two specific requests: to halt the aerial bombing and to stop burning the villages and houses of the people, she added.
In response, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing gave a reply, which was included in a statement on their detailed discussions released by the SAC information team on August 19.
“We are just targeting the location of the insurgents who attack security forces and countering them. We will never initiate the attack if there is no attack on us. And there is no government and country in the world that accepts armed attacks. I categorically rejected the allegation of burning the villages and houses of the people. The Tatmadaw always protects the people of Myanmar. The Tatmadaw has been providing relief services to the people whenever they are hit by natural disasters,” the Senior General said in his reply.
As an example, he pointed out that with the permission of the government, the Nippon Foundation had provided assistance to refugees in Myanmar. And there are also other organizations which had provided assistance to them.
He further said: “It is common sense that we would never burn and destroy the houses of the people for whom we are responsible to protect. Therefore, I totally deny the alleged burning of villages.”
