Japan rail firm sets up site to practice camping in Tokyo
An arm of Japanese rail firm JR East has created a fast-track way for wannabe campers in Tokyo to get a taste of the outdoors life.
JR East Urban Development Corp., which mainly manages land under elevated railway tracks, has established a pop-up camping site near JR Akihabara Station in the capital’s Taito Ward to help people experience the activity, which has grown in popularity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the site, which opened on Aug. 13 and is running until Aug. 24, staffers offer help and advice on such topics as setting up tents and packing them away. Visitors also can cook using gas burners and even stay overnight.
“We want people to enjoy both camping and walking around central Tokyo,” a staff member said.
Fees to use the site start from ¥2,000. According to the company, reservations to use the site have been almost fully booked.
The Japan News
