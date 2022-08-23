Hanoi greening urban roads as Vietnam pursues ambitious goal
The city of Hanoi wants to plant more trees along its urban roads and has set a goal of 250,000 this year. This initiative is aimed at helping the government achieve its ambition to plant one billion trees between 2021-2025.
Pham Van Dong, Vo Chi Cong, Van Cao, Hoang Quoc Viet, and Thang Long Boulevard are some of the streets in Hanoi that now have a greener look due to the addition of trees.
Numerous environmentalists have supported the efforts to increase tree coverage in Hanoi's metropolitan core and other areas. In addition to considerably aiding in environmental conservation and improving people's quality of life, a city's cultural and tourism qualities will be enhanced by the growth of its tree population.
However, as of now, government units are the only ones responsible for the planting, protection and maintenance of trees, environmentalists have said.
It is essential that every citizen join together to plant new trees and maintain the health of the ones that are already there, so that the trees can mature into a robust barrier that protects the environment.
The city can't become fully eco-friendly until every resident takes personal responsibility for protecting the environment, experts have said.
Viet Nam News
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), The Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).