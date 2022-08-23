Hanoi greening urban roads as Vietnam pursues ambitious goal

Pham Van Dong, Vo Chi Cong, Van Cao, Hoang Quoc Viet, and Thang Long Boulevard are some of the streets in Hanoi that now have a greener look due to the addition of trees.

Numerous environmentalists have supported the efforts to increase tree coverage in Hanoi's metropolitan core and other areas. In addition to considerably aiding in environmental conservation and improving people's quality of life, a city's cultural and tourism qualities will be enhanced by the growth of its tree population.

However, as of now, government units are the only ones responsible for the planting, protection and maintenance of trees, environmentalists have said.

It is essential that every citizen join together to plant new trees and maintain the health of the ones that are already there, so that the trees can mature into a robust barrier that protects the environment.

The city can't become fully eco-friendly until every resident takes personal responsibility for protecting the environment, experts have said.

Viet Nam News

Asia News Network