Malaysia hopes to revive KL-Singapore High-Speed Railway project: Malaysia PM

He said currently Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong is in discussions with his Singaporean counterpart S. Iswaran on the matter.

During a question-answer session with several representatives of the foreign media and Bernama here, Monday, the Prime Minister said that if the project is revived, it would involve some changes including to the terms and conditions.

“It is an ongoing discussion. If possible we want it to be speeded up because Malaysia also has plans to establish HSR between Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok.

“If can, we want to link Bangkok-KL and KL-Singapore,” he said.

He envisaged that the rail line could go up to China, as China and Thailand were also in the process of building high-speed train lines.

Asked if reviving the project is a priority of his administration, Ismail Sabri said: “Not to say priority, since the planning is already there, right from the start, right from BN (Barisan Nasional)’s time, planning is completed, only stopped for a while”.

As the cost of raw materials has been going up, Malaysia may consider reducing the size of the stations to keep in check the overall cost of the project.

Last Nov 29, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was reported saying the republic is open to any new proposal from Malaysia on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore HSR project, though both countries earlier had agreed to terminate the project.

Malaysia and Singapore inked bilateral agreements for the HSR project on 13 Dec 2016. The 350km railway line was to be completed in 2026, reducing the travel time between both destinations to 90 minutes.