Delhi startup develops anti-pollution helmet for bikers

The helmet titled Puros, developed by Shellios Technolabs, is integrated with air-purifying accessories that include patented innovations of the startup — a brushless DC blower fan, high-efficiency particulate air filter membrane, electronic circuit, and micro-USB charging port integrated into the helmet.

The purifying system at the back of the helmet picks up all particulate matter coming from outside and cleans the air before it reaches the biker.

The startup received seed funding from the Department of Science and Technology and was incubated at Science and Technology Entrepreneur Park Noida.

They have signed commercialisation deals with leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for the helmet. The product, at Technology Readiness Level (TRL) level 9, has been granted utility patent and is now being sold in all parts of the country for Rs 4,500 (around 2,200 baht).

The end-users of the product include individual riders all over India. Shellios has partnered with Royal Enfield Motorcycles for the next version to commercialise the product.

The founders of Shellios Technolabs hit upon the idea on realising the challenges faced by bikers during the air-quality crisis that Delhi faces in the winter months.

“We were disturbed by the health impacts of the air quality on the people, especially the millions of two-wheeler riders who were having prolonged daily exposures and that too, to a double whammy of particulate matter and vehicular emissions in the air that they breathe,” said Amit Pathak, one of the founders.

The Statesman

Asia News Network