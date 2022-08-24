Pakistan turns to world for aid to cope with flood emergency
As massive floods across Pakistan have claimed at least 830 lives since July, the government on Tuesday decided to launch an international appeal seeking funds for relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people and restoration of damaged infrastructure.
The decision was taken during an urgent briefing on the flood emergency by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
In addition to looking outward for assistance to mitigate the devastation caused by abnormal monsoon downpours, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the nation to extend help to the flood-stricken people as the government required hundreds of billions to rehabilitate flood victims.
“The current relief operation needs Rs80 billion [13.26 billion baht] and hundreds of billions of rupees are also required to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims,” the prime minister said in a video message.
Sharing details about the relief announced by the government, the premier said the government was distributing Rs37.2 billion as cash relief, whereas funds to the tune of Rs5 billion had “immediately” been released to the NDMA to accelerate the rescue efforts.
PM Sharif said Rs25,000 cash assistance was being paid to the flood victims. Similarly, the government would also provide compensation of Rs1 million to the families of the deceased, along with additional support for the injured and damages caused to the houses, he added.
Appeal for funds
During the NDMA meeting, planning minister Ahsan Iqbal asked the governments of Balochistan and Sindh – the two worst-hit provinces – to formally requisition the military for help in dealing with the disastrous floods.
Speaking at the meeting, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called for immediate humanitarian and rescue efforts in the wake of devastating floods as she admitted Pakistan was not able to cope with the situation on its own.
“Right now we are in the seventh spell of a torrential monsoon that has left thousands homeless, 830 dead and 1,348 injured. From Balochistan, the monsoon system has moved to Sindh, where 30 districts are under water. The magnitude of it can be accessed from the fact that it has rained more than 395 per cent in Sindh and 379 per cent in Balochistan above the average rainfall.”
The senator compared the current calamity with the super floods in 2010 that had wreaked havoc in Pakistan and said at least 30 districts of Sindh, almost the entire Balochistan, and south Punjab were facing an unprecedented humanitarian disaster. “People are adrift, livestock and crops are damaged. It is a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented monsoon proportions,” she said.
“The Indus is in high floods, where the flow of over 600,000 cusecs is expected to cross the Guddu and then Sukkur barrages on August 23 and 24, which will bring all the area along the Indus under water, displacing thousands of families.”
At least 216 lives have been lost, an estimated 1,500,000 mud houses have been damaged and crops cultivated on 1,989,868 acres have been completely destroyed in Sindh, the senator added.
EU aid
Meanwhile, the European Union agreed to provide Rs76 million for crucial humanitarian assistance which will focus on addressing the urgent needs of those most affected in some of the hardest-hit districts of Jhal Magsi and Lasbela.
“The devastating floods have left a trail of destruction in Pakistan, causing many to suffer the loss of their homes, livelihoods, and belongings,” said Taheeni Thammannagoda, who oversees EU humanitarian programmes in Pakistan.
“The EU funding will help get vital assistance to the most vulnerable people to support them during this hard time,” a press release by the EU mission in Islamabad added.
Dawn
Asia News Network
