Pakistan turns to world for aid to cope with flood emergency

The decision was taken during an urgent briefing on the flood emergency by the country’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

In addition to looking outward for assistance to mitigate the devastation caused by abnormal monsoon downpours, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appealed to the nation to extend help to the flood-stricken people as the government required hundreds of billions to rehabilitate flood victims.

“The current relief operation needs Rs80 billion [13.26 billion baht] and hundreds of billions of rupees are also required to overcome the losses as well as for rehabilitation of the victims,” the prime minister said in a video message.

Sharing details about the relief announced by the government, the premier said the government was distributing Rs37.2 billion as cash relief, whereas funds to the tune of Rs5 billion had “immediately” been released to the NDMA to accelerate the rescue efforts.

PM Sharif said Rs25,000 cash assistance was being paid to the flood victims. Similarly, the government would also provide compensation of Rs1 million to the families of the deceased, along with additional support for the injured and damages caused to the houses, he added.

Appeal for funds

During the NDMA meeting, planning minister Ahsan Iqbal asked the governments of Balochistan and Sindh – the two worst-hit provinces – to formally requisition the military for help in dealing with the disastrous floods.

Speaking at the meeting, Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman called for immediate humanitarian and rescue efforts in the wake of devastating floods as she admitted Pakistan was not able to cope with the situation on its own.