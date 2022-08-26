Malaysia taking measures to tackle underage marriage

Ismail Sabri Yaakob said all states should address child marriage issues, pointing out that Kedah had already gotten the ball rolling.

“I hope this will be followed by other states to ensure that the problem of underage marriage can be resolved,” he said at the 60th National Women’s Day Celebration held here yesterday.

Gracing the event was Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

On July 18, the Kedah State Assembly passed the amendment to the Islamic Family Law Enactment Bill 2022 on the age limit for marriage and polygamy law.

Among others, the amendment raised the age of marriage for women from 16 years to 18. Punishment was also introduced for polygamy without prior permission from the court.

Ismail Sabri said the Federal Government would do its part by continuing to improve legislation and spearheading more gender-sensitive programmes.

He said these included the review and renewal of the National Women’s Policy and the drafting of gender-sensitive bills.

“For example, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill 2021 was passed with a majority in the Dewan Rakyat on July 20 and the Dewan Negara on Aug 11.