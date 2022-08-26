Malaysia will decide on cannabis legalisation before yearend: Khairy

Khairy, who concluded a bilateral working visit to Bangkok on Thursday, said Thailand had shared a lot of views and experiences during his visit on the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes and its cultivation.

"I am confident that we will be able to study Thailand's experience to adapt it to the Malaysian context later when we will decide whether or not to allow the use of cannabis for medical purposes.

"If approved, we will determine in what framework and how it will be used.

"I want to move fast... I am confident that we will be able to take a stand this year. The main decision of Yes or No will be made this year with the policy likely being implemented next year. That is my target," he said.

Khairy’s visit was at the invitation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul to explore the potential health benefits of cannabis. Thailand is the first Southeast Asian country to legalise the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

During the visit, Khairy and the delegation also visited the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) where he was briefed on Thailand's cannabis policy including practices, cultivation methods, research and the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

He also held meetings with the main players of the cannabis industry in Thailand besides visiting Siam Cannabis Land in Pattaya where he was briefed and visited greenhouses and plantations of various types of cannabis.

Khairy explained that the use of cannabis for medical purposes was not new in Malaysia because, in 2014, Sativex containing cannabidiol (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) was approved for use in Malaysia to treat muscle spasms.