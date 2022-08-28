Hyundai Motor Group brands score top in satisfaction survey by JD Power

According to the JD Power’s US Tech Experience Index (TEI), Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand Genesis scored 643 points, outpacing Cadillac (584), Mercedes-Benz (539) and Volvo (526), topping the luxury brand list. Genesis has topped the list for two consecutive years.



In the standard model category, Hyundai topped the rankings with 534 points, marking its third year at number one. Hyundai was fourth in the overall ranking, beating brands like Volvo and BMW.



Kia followed Hyundai with a total of 495 points.



The survey, which was conducted from February to May, asked 80,000 consumers who owned the new models launched this year, over the course of more than three months.



The index evaluates each brand’s new driving technology and user experience, based on various aspects such as comfort, automation technology, energy and sustainability, infotainment and connectivity. Each car received points from consumer satisfaction in a total of four categories and 35 technologies, out of a possible score of 1,000 points.



“We are putting our best into product development and talent education to offer customers sophisticated technology. With that technology, we will continue to put effort into allowing customers to easily and comfortably use our products,” said Ricky Rao, who is in charge of Hyundai Motor’s product strategy in US.

Kim Da-sol

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network