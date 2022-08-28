Assam suspends internet services in view of state recruitment exams on Sunday

The second phase of the drive will see candidates who have applied for Class-III positions taking a test. The third and last phase is scheduled for September 11. The first phase was held on August 21.

The state government is far stricter this time as the fortunes of some 140,000 candidates against some 30,000 vacancies will be decided through this recruitment drive, which is by far the largest.

The state government has also put in place tight security measures at all examination centres.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with various stakeholders to ensure the exams continue smoothly.

“We are committed to conducting this ongoing massive recruitment drive for Grade III & IV posts in the most transparent manner … Best wishes to all the candidates!” Sarma tweeted.

He earlier asked the police chiefs to be ready with their men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.

There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government-gazetted officers will also be put into action for each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.