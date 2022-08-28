Assam suspends internet services in view of state recruitment exams on Sunday
Several districts in India’s northeast state of Assam were hit with another internet blackout on Sunday as thousands of candidates appeared for the second phase of an ongoing large-scale recruitment drive in the state government.
The second phase of the drive will see candidates who have applied for Class-III positions taking a test. The third and last phase is scheduled for September 11. The first phase was held on August 21.
The state government is far stricter this time as the fortunes of some 140,000 candidates against some 30,000 vacancies will be decided through this recruitment drive, which is by far the largest.
The state government has also put in place tight security measures at all examination centres.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with various stakeholders to ensure the exams continue smoothly.
“We are committed to conducting this ongoing massive recruitment drive for Grade III & IV posts in the most transparent manner … Best wishes to all the candidates!” Sarma tweeted.
He earlier asked the police chiefs to be ready with their men and materials to thwart unscrupulous elements from disrupting the examination process.
There will be one nodal officer in each of the 25 districts where examinations are going to be held and government-gazetted officers will also be put into action for each examination centre as observers to ensure that the SOPs are properly and satisfactorily executed.
Moreover, one sub-inspector level police officer will be deployed in each examination centre who will be assisted by other police personnel.
The candidates along with the invigilators will be barred from carrying mobile phones or any other electronic gadgets into the examination centres.
The centre-in-charge in each examination centre will engage two videographers to video graph all relevant happenings in the examination.
