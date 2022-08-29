16,000 musicians and singers break record for world’s biggest concert in Bogota

Around 16,000 musicians, singers and children's choirs grouped together by the Bogota’s Philharmonic Orchestra performed among others Beethoven's 9th Symphony and 'Latinoamerica', originally from the Puerto Rican group "Calle 13", famous throughout Latin America for its lyrics criticising social and political issues.

The event to break the record of the world's biggest concert in Bogota's Simon Bolivar Metropolitan Park was set to honour Colombia's truth commission’s final report which was released in June.

Established as part of a 2016 peace deal between the government and the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (Farc) rebels, the truth commission was set to expose the truth behind human rights abuses committed during Colombia’s almost 60-year internal conflict.