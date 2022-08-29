Malaysia keen on exploring defence cooperation with Thailand

In line with the National Defence and Security Industry Policy (DIPKN), which is expected to be launched this October, the Defence Ministry Secretary-General said Malaysia is ready to learn from Thailand, which has experience and expertise in the defence industry.

Giving an example, he said Malaysia can learn from the Defence Technology Institute (DTI), a special wing under the Thai Ministry of Defence that is involved in developing defence products.

"We can learn from the DTI which collaborates with the private sector to develop defence products that can be used by security agencies in the country and in addition they can be exported to Asean and other countries.

"Besides, Malaysian and Thai companies can cooperate in several fields in the defence industry including aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, the drone industry and armaments," he told Bernama.

Muez, who is currently on a working visit to Bangkok, Thailand paid a courtesy call on the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence of Thailand Gen Worakiat Rattananont as well as the Chairman of the DTI Board of Directors Gen Porpol Maneerin and also DTI director-general Gen Choochart Buakhao.

Muez also visited the factory of Chaiseri Defence Co Ltd, a private defence company regulated by the Thai Ministry of Defence that produces military vehicles exported to at least 44 countries so far.