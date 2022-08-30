Chinese astronauts successfully grow rice seedlings in space station

While there have been other rice experiments in space, the one being conducted on Tiangong is the first of its kind that aims to produce the complete life cycle of the plant, which begins with a seed and ends with a mature plant producing new seeds.

China launched the Wentian space laboratory into orbit on July 24 to dock with the Chinese space station’s Tianhe core module. The space lab, which weighs 23 metric tons and is 17.9 meters tall, is the country’s largest and heaviest spacecraft to date. Onboard are eight experimental payloads, including the one for the rice experiment.

Zhao Liping, a researcher at the Technology and Engineering Center for Space Utilization of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said the payloads are operating smoothly, and the three astronauts are conducting the experiments and testing them according to the plan.

Since the rice experiment began on July 29, the seedlings of the tall shoot rice variety have reached a height of about 30 centimetres, and the seedlings of the dwarf rice variety, dubbed Xiao Wei, grew to around 5 cm, said Zheng Huiqiong, a researcher at the Center for Excellence in Molecular Plant Sciences of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

“The rice seedlings are growing very well,” Zheng said, adding that the experiment also contained seedlings of Arabidopsis thaliana, a small flowering plant of the mustard family often used by scientists to study mutations.

The astronauts will keep monitoring the plants, and if the experiment is successful, they will collect the newly produced seeds and bring them back to Earth for further studies, she added.