Three Thais among 25 detained in Malaysia for alleged prostitution

The operation codenamed "Ops Gegar" was conducted by 21 Immigration officers at about 5pm on August 26.

Immigration department director-general Khairul Dzaimee Daud said 20 of the foreign women were Indonesians and two were Vietnamese. The 25 suspects were aged between 18 and 47.

"We also detained two local men who were the caretakers of the premises," he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Initial investigations revealed that the foreign women dressed like locals to attract customers, he said.

"One of the foreign women detained is suspected to be the "mummy", or the one in charge of managing them.

"The 28-year-old woman was detained at the condominium," he said.

Various items were seized including 9,325 ringgit (around 76,000 baht) in cash, condoms, lubricants and a log book recording workers' attendance and the list of customers, Khairul Dzaimee said.