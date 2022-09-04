Chinese couples tend to wait before tying the knot

Last year, 7.64 million marriages were registered in China, a 6.1 percent year-on-year decrease, according to a Ministry of Civil Affairs report.

What's more, it's the record low for the 36 years since the ministry started releasing the report in 1986.

The number of marriage registrations has been declining for eight consecutive years. And 48.2 percent of those who registered to become newlyweds last year were older than 30, setting a record, according to the report.

Guo Xiamei, an associate professor at Xiamen University who specializes in family studies, said: "The COVID-19 epidemic may be a cause of the decline in the desire to marry because it has reduced the chances of meeting potential partners. The economic difficulties that resulted from the epidemic, may also have contributed to the decline.

"The 'cooling off ' period before divorce is another factor in the decline because people are attempting to avoid that risk.

"Statistics show that more people of the younger generation prefer not to get married because lots of young people are more aware that a marriage certificate cannot keep the love fresh," she said.

"To some extent, they see the essence of marriage as actually being a system of allocating property.