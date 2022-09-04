Malaysia's ex-PM Mahathir discharged from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

The 97-year-old, who served for more than two decades as premier and is still an active lawmaker, has a history of heart troubles. He has had heart attacks and bypass operations.

Dr Mahathir, admitted to the National Heart Institute on Wednesday after testing positive for the coronavirus, will remain quarantined at home until Tuesday, the statement said.

He has received at least three doses of Covid-19 vaccine, the last known shot in November 2021, according to earlier comments from him and government officials.

The nonagenarian, a trained physician, underwent an elective medical procedure in January and was readmitted to the hospital later that month for treatment. The National Heart Institute did not say at the time what procedure he had undergone.