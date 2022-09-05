Kathmandu security guard faces charges for telling minister to wait his turn

Sher Jung Gurung working at the visa centre in the complex was taken into police custody after he asked the Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Jeevan Ram Shrestha, who was at the centre in a personal capacity, to join the queue.

The incident took place on Friday.

Shrestha had arrived at the visa centre to complete his biometrics for his and his family’s upcoming trip to Canada, police sources said.

When he tried to head to the top of the line, Gurung asked him to join the queue. When told by the minister’s bodyguards who Shrestha was, Gurung said many others were waiting before the minister arrived and that he should wait his turn.

This response angered the minister, who then had a heated exchange with the guard.

Eventually, Shrestha completed his work and returned to the ministry, where he wrote to the Home Ministry demanding that action be taken against the “misbehaving” guard.