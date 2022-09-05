Kathmandu security guard faces charges for telling minister to wait his turn
A security guard at Kathmandu’s Chhaya Centre faces detention because he asked the Tourism minister to not jump the queue.
Sher Jung Gurung working at the visa centre in the complex was taken into police custody after he asked the Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Jeevan Ram Shrestha, who was at the centre in a personal capacity, to join the queue.
The incident took place on Friday.
Shrestha had arrived at the visa centre to complete his biometrics for his and his family’s upcoming trip to Canada, police sources said.
When he tried to head to the top of the line, Gurung asked him to join the queue. When told by the minister’s bodyguards who Shrestha was, Gurung said many others were waiting before the minister arrived and that he should wait his turn.
This response angered the minister, who then had a heated exchange with the guard.
Eventually, Shrestha completed his work and returned to the ministry, where he wrote to the Home Ministry demanding that action be taken against the “misbehaving” guard.
The letter was then forwarded to the police, who are getting charges of “indecent behaviour” ready for Gurung, who is currently in police custody.
“The security guard has been arrested and is in police custody following a complaint that he had misbehaved with the minister,” said Kathmandu police chief SSP Bharat Bohora. “The Durbar Marg Police Circle is investigating the matter and if there is an offence, legal action will be taken.”
DSP Kopila Chudal, chief of the Durbar Marg Police Circle, said they are investigating the case after receiving a complaint of misbehaviour with a minister.
“He [Shrestha] is the sitting minister of the country who was with government security personnel. The minister's bodyguard had also made repeated requests but since the security guard resorted to misbehaving, the Tourism Ministry sent a complaint to the Home Ministry which was forwarded to our office following which we arrested the security guard and the process of legal action has been initiated,” he said.
The Kathmandu District Administration Office on Sunday allowed police to keep Gurung in custody for five days pending investigation.
The Kathmandu Post
