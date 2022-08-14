Medical teams from across China help Tibet fight Covid-19 outbreak

As of Saturday noon, Tibet has reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 237 asymptomatic ones in its latest outbreak that started a week ago.

Local authorities are trying to contain the epidemic with nationwide assistance.

A medical team from east China's Jiangsu Province, consisting of 207 practitioners with different expertise, arrived in Lhasa late on Thursday. They will assist the capital of Tibet to fight the virus in the following weeks.

"We'll work together with our colleagues in Lhasa in PCR sample collection and laboratory testing, epidemiological investigation as well as medical treatment. I hope the epidemic will be brought under control as soon as possible with our joint efforts," said Gao Peng, leader of the medical team.

Tibet has a shortage of medical resources. Medical teams from different provinces, including Shandong, Heilongjiang and Guangdong, have arrived in the region to offer their assistance. They are working in different cities, including Shigatse and Nyingchi, and have brought medical equipment with them.

Tibet itself is also stocking up on supplies.

"We've stored disinfection and protective products as well as medicines. We've also prepared related gear for medical staff, including protective suits, face shields and goggles. We've increased purchases to meet the growing need. Our supplies will arrive in batches," said Chun Sheng, an employee from a local pharmaceutical company.