Medical teams from across China help Tibet fight Covid-19 outbreak
Medical teams from across China are rushing to the southwest Tibet Autonomous Region to help it stamp out its Covid-19 resurgence.
As of Saturday noon, Tibet has reported 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 237 asymptomatic ones in its latest outbreak that started a week ago.
Local authorities are trying to contain the epidemic with nationwide assistance.
A medical team from east China's Jiangsu Province, consisting of 207 practitioners with different expertise, arrived in Lhasa late on Thursday. They will assist the capital of Tibet to fight the virus in the following weeks.
"We'll work together with our colleagues in Lhasa in PCR sample collection and laboratory testing, epidemiological investigation as well as medical treatment. I hope the epidemic will be brought under control as soon as possible with our joint efforts," said Gao Peng, leader of the medical team.
Tibet has a shortage of medical resources. Medical teams from different provinces, including Shandong, Heilongjiang and Guangdong, have arrived in the region to offer their assistance. They are working in different cities, including Shigatse and Nyingchi, and have brought medical equipment with them.
Tibet itself is also stocking up on supplies.
"We've stored disinfection and protective products as well as medicines. We've also prepared related gear for medical staff, including protective suits, face shields and goggles. We've increased purchases to meet the growing need. Our supplies will arrive in batches," said Chun Sheng, an employee from a local pharmaceutical company.
Cities with confirmed or asymptomatic cases are stepping up efforts to conduct mass testing. But there are challenges, like delayed results.
In Lhasa, to help stranded tourists leave the city, local authorities have set up two "green channels," where tourists are given priority to get tested and receive their results.
"[Lhasa] impresses us as a welcoming city. I was worried that I might not be able to leave as scheduled. Then it offers this special channel that has met our most pressing needs. I'm very grateful. I'm sure I'll come back again," said a tourist.
Tibet is a popular tourist destination, known for its unique ethnic and religious culture. This outbreak will have an inevitable impact on its tourism, but all flights to and from Lhasa have so far been operating normally.