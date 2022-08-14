Man arrested following gunshots at Canberra airport
The airport of the Australian capital, Canberra, was evacuated and a man was arrested after five gunshots were heard in the main terminal building, police said on Sunday.
One person has been taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, the police said. There have been no reported injuries, it added.
Police said CCTV footage has been reviewed and at this time the person in custody is believed to be the only person responsible for the incident. The airport was evacuated as a precaution and the public were not allowed to go into the terminal, police said.
The incident has led to delays and cancellations of flights, local media reports said.
