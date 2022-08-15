Japan's economy stages modest bounce from Covid jolt, global outlook darkens

While rising consumption propped up April-June growth, the outlook has been clouded by a resurgence in infections, slowing global growth, supply constraints and rising raw material prices that are boosting households' living costs.

The world's third-largest economy expanded an annualized 2.2% in April-June, government data showed, marking the third straight quarter of increase but falling short of median market forecasts for a 2.5% gain.

The growth was driven largely by a 1.1% gain in private consumption, the data showed, as businesses re-opened after the lifting of pandemic-related curbs on economic activity.

Capital expenditure, another key driver of April-June growth, increased 1.4% from the previous quarter, exceeding a median market forecast for a 0.9% expansion, the data showed.

Domestic demand added 0.5% point to GDP growth, while external demand neither added to, nor shaved off from growth.