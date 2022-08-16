UN can facilitate IAEA visit to power plant if Russia, Ukraine agree

Dujarric was responding to an accusation by Russia that UN security had blocked a visit by IAEA inspectors to Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which Russia seized in March after invading Ukraine on Feb. 24.

"The UN Secretariat has no authority to block or cancel any IAEA activities," Dujarric told reporters.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for military activity around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power complex to end as Moscow and Kyiv blamed each other for the shelling of the area.

Dujarric said that "in close contact with the IAEA, the UN Secretariat has assessed that it has in Ukraine the logistics and security capacity to be able to support any IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant from Kyiv."

But he said both Russia and Ukraine have to agree. Both countries have said they want IAEA inspectors to visit. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi has said he was ready to lead a mission and called on Russia and Ukraine to cooperate.